If the videos coming out of Southern Cross Station from last night had no sound, one would think people were rioting. But alas, it was just a classic Red Hot Chilli Peppers fan moment.

Hoards of crowds gathered at the station after the concert where they decided it wasn’t over, erupting in song.

#rhcp after party 🌶️ at Southern Cross Station pic.twitter.com/AJMO8CxgP7 — Kirrily Carberry (@kirrilyjayde) February 7, 2023

Incredible scenes! Imagine showing your mid 2020 self these videos and saying… it’s all gonna be okay. Brings a tear to the eye!

