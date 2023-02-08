If the videos coming out of Southern Cross Station from last night had no sound, one would think people were rioting. But alas, it was just a classic Red Hot Chilli Peppers fan moment.
Hoards of crowds gathered at the station after the concert where they decided it wasn’t over, erupting in song.
Incredible scenes! Imagine showing your mid 2020 self these videos and saying… it’s all gonna be okay. Brings a tear to the eye!
