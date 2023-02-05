In the early stages of the annual Grammy Awards, Beyonce has already picked up two honours, bringing her closer to becoming the most decorated artist in the show’s history.

During the Grammys pre-telecast ceremony, Beyonce won the best dance-electronic music recording category for “Break My Soul.” She also won for best traditional R&B performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa.”

Beyonce, who now has 30 awards, only needs two more wins to eclipse the record held by the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who has 31 Grammys. Solti has held that record since 1997.

Beyonce entered Sunday’s ceremony as the leading nominee including album, song and record of the year. If she wins in any of those major categories, it’ll be her first since since she received the song of the year honour for “Single Ladies” in 2010.

Muni Long — a best new artist candidate — beat Beyonce in the best R&B performance category for her song, “Hrs. and Hrs.”

Beyonce’s other nominations include best R&B song for “Cuff It” and song written for visual media for “Be Alive,” the Oscar-nominated song from the “King Richard” soundtrack.

Several of music’s biggest names are in the running for the night’s top honours — Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, ABBA and Lizzo are all among the nominees in for album of the year. Adele joins them in the record of the year competition.

Viola Davis is now an EGOT — a term for those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — after she won for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording. The actor gave an emotional speech and emphatically said “I just EGOT” after she marched on stage to collect her award.

“Oh, my God,” she said. “I wrote this book to honour the 6-year-old Viola, to honour her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything,” Davis said. “It has just been such a journey.”

Trevor Noah will host the telecast live from downtown Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. The show will include performances by Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo as well as special musical tributes to the late musicians Takeoff, Loretta Lynn and Christine McVie.

But with 91 Grammy categories, most of the awards are given out during the Recording Academy’s livestreamed Premiere Ceremony.

Ozzy Osbourne won two Grammys on Sunday, cementing the metal god’s late-career rejuvenation.

“Degradation Rules” by Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi won the best metal performance and his album “Patient Number 9” won best rock album.

Earlier this year, Osbourne announced the cancellation of his 2023 tour dates in the UK and continental Europe and that his health would likely prevent him from touring again.