Elvis’ mansion and estate, Graceland, will now be passed on to his granddaughters, following the death of Lisa Marie Presley.

Lisa Marie tragically suffered cardiac arrest last week and did not survive.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, eventually confirmed her daughter had died.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.” The property went to Lisa Marie at just nine years old, following the death of her father. Around 650,000 people visit Graceland every year to see where the King of Rock and Roll spent his days, and to peer into the life of the Presley’s. A spokesperson for the Presley family has also now confirmed Lisa Marie will be buried at Graceland alongside her son Benjamin. There will be a public memorial service on the front lawn of Graceland at 9am on Sunday, January 22 for Lisa Marie.