We love being petty, but clearly not as much as Miley Cyrus!
Miley Cyrus has been teasing her new single, her first solo song in two years.
She posted to Instagram teasing the track with what could be lyrics that say: “I can buy myself flowers. I can take myself dancing. I can hold my own hand. I can love me better than you can.”
Fans soon realised that the release date of her song is her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. Those words suggest Miley no longer needs Liam!
Single girls rise up!!
View this post on Instagram
Miley and Liam’s very public relationship was never smooth sailing. Miley and Liam dated for 10 years (on and off) after they first met on the set of their film The Last Song.
miley releasing her new music on the same day as liam hemsworth’s birthday, january 13. karma is a bitch
— 𝖌𝖆𝖇 💐 | endless summer vacation era (@mcgiftz) December 31, 2022
Moments like these from red-carpet interviews make fans wince with embarrassment as Liam never fully accepted Miley’s wild side.
Miley Cyrus will be releasing her new music on the same day as her ex Liam Hemsworth’s birthday, January 13.
pic.twitter.com/bLAnOFAlp3
— carlos 🕊 (@_CARL0SMNDZ) December 31, 2022
Keep it KIIS to hear ‘Flower’s’ first!!
How I’ll be listening to it with my single girls