We love being petty, but clearly not as much as Miley Cyrus!

Miley Cyrus has been teasing her new single, her first solo song in two years.

She posted to Instagram teasing the track with what could be lyrics that say: “I can buy myself flowers. I can take myself dancing. I can hold my own hand. I can love me better than you can.”

Fans soon realised that the release date of her song is her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. Those words suggest Miley no longer needs Liam!

Single girls rise up!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Miley and Liam’s very public relationship was never smooth sailing. Miley and Liam dated for 10 years (on and off) after they first met on the set of their film The Last Song.

miley releasing her new music on the same day as liam hemsworth’s birthday, january 13. karma is a bitch pic.twitter.com/kP0cHnKZkY — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 💐 | endless summer vacation era (@mcgiftz) December 31, 2022

Moments like these from red-carpet interviews make fans wince with embarrassment as Liam never fully accepted Miley’s wild side.

Miley Cyrus will be releasing her new music on the same day as her ex Liam Hemsworth’s birthday, January 13.

pic.twitter.com/bLAnOFAlp3 — carlos 🕊 (@_CARL0SMNDZ) December 31, 2022



Keep it KIIS to hear ‘Flower’s’ first!!

Advertisement

Advertisement

How I’ll be listening to it with my single girls