Celine Dion was not included on Rolling Stone’s “200 Greatest Singers of All Time” list, and her fans are expressing their anger over the decision to snub the five-time Grammy Award winner. The list published on New Year’s Day, includes singers such as Aretha Franklin, Taylor Swift, Ozzy Osbourne, Billie Eilish and Beyoncé.

“This new list was compiled our staff and key contributors, and it encompasses 100 years of pop music as an ongoing global conversation,” Rolling Stone writes. It was based on “originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy.”

“Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List,” they add. “Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent. Sure, many of the people here were born with massive pipes, perfect pitch, and boundless range. Others have rougher, stranger, or more delicate instruments.”

In response to the list, Dion’s fans have gone to Twitter to voice their disappointment.

Other famous snubs were Adam Lambert, Cher and Judy Garland. Who else do you think was not properly recognised for their voice?

