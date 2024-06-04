SZA has shared a stripped back cover of Eminem’s iconic hit ‘Lose Yourself’ and the internet is freaking out.

The ‘Kill Bill’ singer posted a video of her rendition of the track to Instagram, with the caption ‘U ever just cover Eminem on some tender shit for feels? (Not on a project Just for mental health🧘🏾‍♀️ )’.

SZA took the rap single and made it her own, redefining the track with her signature sound and god like tones.

One comment summed up everything we were thinking, with someone writing ‘this woman makes everything shimmer’.

The unexpected cover blew up the internet, capturing the attention of Camila Cabello, Kacey Musgraves and even Eminem himself.

The ‘Without Me’ rapper quickly commented with a single shocked, wide eyed emoji, leading fans to believe that the pair might possibly be teasing an upcoming collab together.

Considering Eminem has just released new music, dropping his new track Houdini on Friday, a collab is a real possibility…

We’re on the edge of our seat waiting for her to drop the cover as a single and you bet we’ll let you know the minute she does!

Listen to more of SZA on iHeart radio below!

