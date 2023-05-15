Lewis Capaldi is, without a doubt, one of the greatest humans to ever live. Not only does he write incredible songs and gives some of the most heartfelt and emotive performances the world has ever seen, he’s also freakin’ hilarious.

If you’ve never seen Lewis on social media the below interview might shock you to your core. You’re about to see the ballad-blasting, emotional sonnet writer in a very different light to how you’ve imagined him based on his music. He’s a downright larrikin and his mischievous personality does NOT match his music at all. Check it out below!

