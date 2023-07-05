During a recent live set, Adele weighed in on the contentious issue of unruly funs, after a recent spate of artists being hit by objects thrown by the crowd.

Wielding a t-shirt gun while dressed in her characteristic velvet gown, Adele addressed the crowd:

“Have you noticed how people are forgetting f***ing show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen them?’

She then posed an ultimatum before firing into the crowd:

“I f***ing dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f***ing kill you.”

Adele talks about concertgoers throwing things at artists: “I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll fucking kill you.” pic.twitter.com/vy680y8ekm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 4, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just last week, P!nk was left rattled after a fan threw ashes on stage, followed by incidents involving pop star Bebe Rexha and country star Kelsea Ballerini.

As to why this is all happening now? We’ve got some ideas…

Love Adele? Explore this unique playlist on iHeart Radio: