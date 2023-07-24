Taylor Swift has thrown shade at Kanye West during a performance at one of her Eras Tour shows in Seattle.

She was performing her diss track ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’, which she wrote after her infamous feud with Kanye West and then wife Kim Kardashian.

It was the first time she had performed the song live since 2018, singing the lyric “And here’s to you, ’cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do,” before bursting into laughter.

After letting out an iconic cackle and taking a few minutes to compose herself, she said “I can’t even say it with a straight face.”

Fans were quick to give her praise online after the surprise performance of the song from her reputation album, with one sharing “Not the little scream after the laugh I love her sm.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some even commented that they had hoped she’d save the song to perform at her L.A show in the hopes that Kim Kardashian would be there with her daughter North – wouldn’t that have been iconic.

The pair began fueding after Kanye interrupted her acceptance speech at the 2009 VMA’s and later released his song ‘Famous’ where he claimed he got permission from Taylor to call her ‘that b*tch’.

If you missed out on tickets to see Taylor Swift when she comes down under, Keep It KIIS all day for your chance to win!