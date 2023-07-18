Grammy award-winning singer Lizzo wowed Melbourne at her Rod Laver Arena show last night, even powering through a lighting glitch in the most iconic way possible.

Towards the end of her show, it appeared the lighting from the stage went out, leaving the entire stage in complete darkness.

The incident happened during her performance of ‘Truth Hurts’, one of her most iconic hits that went platinum three times in Australia.

The mishap happened during an elaborate flute solo and an incredible choreographed dance feature, which became almost impossible for the crowd to see as they appeared as shadows on the stage.

She reacted to the incident in the most Lizzo way possible, powering through by twerking on stage and later noting the incident saying, “Can the lights come back on? “Did we pay the light bill, b**ch?”

One crowd member shared a video of the moment, writing “The lights went off but the @lizzo booty shake show must go on!”

Fans rushed to Twitter to discuss the issue, with one fan saying she thought it may have lasted for 10 minutes.

After the lights came back on, Lizzo decided to perform her hit one more time for the audience to experience it in its full glory, which fans loved.

She even won over the crowd, with fans appreciating her pronunciation of Melbourne – What a queen!

Despite the lighting glitch, it seemed Lizzo impressed the crowd and continued to put on an incredible show.

Lizzo will play another show at the Rod Laver Arena tonight before heading off to Sydney for two shows at the Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday and Monday.

