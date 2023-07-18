Grammy award-winning singer Lizzo wowed Melbourne at her Rod Laver Arena show last night, even powering through a lighting glitch in the most iconic way possible.

Towards the end of her show, it appeared the lighting from the stage went out, leaving the entire stage in complete darkness.

The incident happened during her performance of ‘Truth Hurts’, one of her most iconic hits that went platinum three times in Australia.

When the lights go out at the @lizzo concert and she keeps going in the dark 😆 what an absolute legend! pic.twitter.com/ELrEB1VDIH — Love, Sarah Xoxo (@LoveSarah_xo) July 17, 2023

The mishap happened during an elaborate flute solo and an incredible choreographed dance feature, which became almost impossible for the crowd to see as they appeared as shadows on the stage.

She reacted to the incident in the most Lizzo way possible, powering through by twerking on stage and later noting the incident saying, “Can the lights come back on? “Did we pay the light bill, b**ch?”

no bc when the lights stopped working at lizzo last night she said ‘did we pay the light bill bitch’ it was so funny 😭😭 — jack GOT ERAS TICKETS 16/2 (@PRADAMIRR0RBALL) July 17, 2023

One crowd member shared a video of the moment, writing “The lights went off but the @lizzo booty shake show must go on!”

The lights went off but the @lizzo booty shake show must go on! #Melbourne pic.twitter.com/g52brlKN9s — Shannon Grixti (@shannongrixti) July 17, 2023

Fans rushed to Twitter to discuss the issue, with one fan saying she thought it may have lasted for 10 minutes.

At first I thought it was a bit, but it appears the lights are broken at Rod Laver Arena? Lizzo has been in the dark for about 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/0dyXl25kzP — Kate Pattison (@katepatto) July 17, 2023

After the lights came back on, Lizzo decided to perform her hit one more time for the audience to experience it in its full glory, which fans loved.

Turn up the music, turn down the lights. Literally, as the lights went out so we got treated to two versions of Truth Hurts @RodLaverArena @lizzo pic.twitter.com/IJnNzwUywt — Scarlett Harris (@ScarlettEHarris) July 17, 2023

getting to see Lizzo twerk and play the flute to truth hurts not once but twice thanks to the lights going out at rod laver was a religious experience — courtney gould (@heyycourtt) July 17, 2023

She even won over the crowd, with fans appreciating her pronunciation of Melbourne – What a queen!

Despite the lighting glitch, it seemed Lizzo impressed the crowd and continued to put on an incredible show.

@lizzo was AMAZING in Melbourne tonight. Everyone was having a blast, even with a slight lighting issue. pic.twitter.com/1Zfe9y7CvM — col-lee-flower (@colcrosbie) July 17, 2023

Lizzo will play another show at the Rod Laver Arena tonight before heading off to Sydney for two shows at the Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday and Monday.

If you didn’t get a chance to head along or want to relive the Lizzo magic, listen to her playlist on iHeart radio below!

