Ed Sheeran has performed a pop-up karaoke session at his old local pub in Nashville, where he lived in 2013, surprising a bride and groom with a live performance of one of his biggest hits.

After breaking records performing at the Nissan stadium, he shared a video of him heading back to the ‘Santas Pub’ to celebrate, writing “When I lived here this was the spot and it still is. Karaoke caravan and cheap beer, what’s not to love x”

In the video, he can be seen belting out the Backstreet Boys’ “I want it that way” with the crowd and handing out t-shirts the bar owner had made to punters.

After noticing a bride and groom in the crowd, he invited them up on stage for a live performance of his hit “Thinking Out Loud” which was the sweetest thing!

Watch the video below:

Imagine that, what a lucky couple!

