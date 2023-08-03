The microphone that Cardi B threw into a crowd earlier this week is now up for auction… but it’s for a good cause.

The incident took place at Drai’s Nightclub after Cardi B was provoked she threw a microphone in response.

The owner of the audio production company of the event told TMZ he got ahold of the microphone and decided to auction it off for charity.

Scott Fisher, the owner, stated, “It was pretty easy to track down the mic after the show, because the white tape across the bottom of it says “MAIN,” and it still works despite Cardi chucking it into the crowd.”

Video of the moment has gone viral and has been added to the long list of artists getting stuff thrown at them.

The microphone is currently being auctioned off on eBay and is sitting at $94,900!

So if you want this piece of history you better act fast and also be rich…

