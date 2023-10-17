The Veronicas have announced a brand-new album…
It’s going to be their 6th studio album and it’s called Gothic Summer.
View this post on Instagram
News of this brand-new album comes after fans thought they were splitting up for good a year ago since they released solo albums. Their last album as The Veronicas, came out in 2021.
Keep an eye out, the sisters have also hinted that they’ll be dropping a single from the album sometime this week…
