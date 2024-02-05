Taylor Swift has used her totally unexpected Grammys win (Best Pop Vocal Album, for those playing along at home) to drop some totally unexpected news!

Tay has announced that she will be releasing an entirely new album on April 19th, called The Tortured Poets Department.

All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA 📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

The announcement of the album was preceded by Taylor turning her profile pic to black-and-white a move that let Swifties around the world know that something was most definitely happening.

And we know how damn good Swifties are at following even the littlest of breadcrumbs.

However, most of the chatter in the lead up to the announcement concerned itself with rumours about a brand new Taylor’s Version for us to get around. (Our money was on Reputation, Taylor’s Version being announced, for those playing along).

In her speech, Taylor did the usual job of thanking the academy before paying tribute to her fans.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19th, it’s called the Tortured Poets Department”

