Get those ticket-buying fingers ready because the ship that you thought had just well and truly sailed might be about to turn around and steam back into port.

Okay, laboured shipping analogies aside, THERE ARE MORE TICKETS TO TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR ABOUT TO GO ON SALE.

*clears throat*

So, you know, there’s still hope for you yet.

Tickets go on sale this afternoon (Tuesday 13th February) at 2pm for the Melbourne shows and then again at 4pm for the Sydney shows until allocations are exhausted. Which we imagine will be pretty quick.

There is a small caveat, the tickets are restricted view BUT are only $65.90. Although so many Swifties who have been fortunate enough to witness Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour so far have said that there are no bad seats in the house. It might just be worth taking the punt on restricted view tix this time.

Of course, if you miss out on this final release of tickets then you know that KIIS is your home of Taylor Swift, right? Keep it KIIS all day to win your shot at an ENTIRE ROW of Taylor tickets.

