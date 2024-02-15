Taylor Swift has done a lot of major headline grabbing acts in her life from selling out concerts around the world to breaking music streaming records but now she’s done the unthinkable….Free public transport.

For those of you heading to the concerts in Melbourne you’ll be happy to know that the Victorian Government will be temporarily including the MCG in the city’s free tram zone. With 86,000 people expected to attend the event and perhaps even more around the area it sounds like an incredibly smart idea to make it easier for these Swifites to move around the city.

Across the three days the tour is in Melbourne the 48, 70 and 75 trams are the ones effected. Not only have they extended the zone though they have also added an extra 150 services to be running across the three nights as well as extra capacity on the V/Line regional train services. These include the Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo, Traralgon and Seymour lines.

Victorian Minister for Active and Public Transport Gabrielle Williams announced “We’ve added hundreds of extra train and free tram services across the three days to get Swifties to the shows as easily and safely as possible,” “Taylor Swift’s biggest ever Australian shows will have the same impact on the transport network as three AFL grand finals back to back — that’s why we’re encouraging everyone attending to plan ahead and take public transport to get to the ‘G.”

Taylor Swift was last here in 2018 during her Reputation shows and “The Eras Tour” is building to be an incredible few night for attendees.

