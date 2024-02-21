Footage of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert at the MCG has been all over socials since last weekend with 96,000 fans attending in just one night alone.

In a video shared by the official TikTok account for Visit Melbourne, Swifties were shown a bird’s eye view of the Melbourne Cricket Ground. As the video plays you can hear Taylor speak over the top of the roars from the crowd. “I’m losing my mind over the fact that there are 96,000 people here tonight.” “It’s because it’s true. This is the biggest show that we have done on this tour or any tour I have ever done.” “So, yeah that’s the version you get of me tonight,” she continues. “The version that’s completely starstruck by the fact that so many of you wanted to hang out with us on a Friday night in Melbourne.”

As much as this video shows the incredible concert and fan group, the American fanbase has garnered the most attention, reacting to the MCG’s lack of parking with a palpable sense of confusion.

Comments such as “Silly question but, where do people park?” and “As an American, it’s wild to see such a large stadium not surrounded by never ending parking lots,” and “What gets me is there are no parking lots filled with cars near that stadium,” came flooding in, immediately noticing the lack of expansive car parks.

Aussies were quick to jump in and inform them of the multiple train and tram stops nearby as well as the fact that special to the occasion the Victorian Government had made public transport free to the site. There was also the occasional comment poking fun of the American fanbase “If that was the US the stadium would be surrounded by an asphalt dessert of parking lots.”

