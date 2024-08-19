Pitbull’s hit “Timber” owes much of its success to Kesha’s standout chorus. However, the YouTube thumbnail for the song now features only Pitbull, with Kesha no longer in sight—a change fans quickly noticed. Originally, the thumbnail showed Kesha bursting through saloon doors, capturing the energy of her performance.

Pitbull addressed the change on Twitter,

It’s unlikely he was behind the decision, especially since Kesha’s chorus is still highlighted in the video description.

Not to worry though, Pitbulls team is onto it:

Advertisement
Advertisement

De

 

kesha Pitbull timber