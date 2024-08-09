Followthe podcast on

Australian singer-songwriter and ARIA-winner Amy Shark’s new album, Sunday Sadness, releases today – and it already has a five-star review from Rolling Stone along with collaborators to the stars.

Most notably, Shark has completed the blink-182 trifecta after working with Tom DeLonge on My Only Friend. She previously collaborated with Mark Hoppus on Psycho and Travis Barker on C’mon.

The singer also revealed to her intimate iHeart Live audience that she had a close encounter with UK music royalty when she teamed up with Thomas Hull on Loving Me Lover. Hull famously won a Grammy for his work on Harry’s World by Harry Styles, and teased that the star had just left the studio when Shark arrived for her session.

The Sadness Tour begins tomorrow and heads around Australia and New Zealand.