In a surprising turn of events, Oasis is set to reunite, with an official announcement expected this week. The Britpop legends, who split in 2009, have reportedly agreed to a series of UK concerts next summer, marking one of the most anticipated comebacks in British music history.

After years of animosity, brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher have reconciled and finalized a deal to bring the band back together. An insider revealed, “No one thought this reunion would happen, but they’ve secretly reconnected and agreed to the deal.”

Speculation has been fueled by Liam’s recent cryptic tweets, and Noel’s rare praise of Liam during an interview celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Definitely Maybe. Venues like Manchester’s Heaton Park and London’s Wembley Stadium are rumoured for the massive shows, with a potential Glastonbury headline slot also in the mix.

The official announcement is expected within days, coinciding with the 15th anniversary of Noel’s departure from the band. Oasis fans can look forward to seeing the iconic group back on stage, with both Gallagher brothers eager to perform together again.

We’ll have to sit tight and hope they announce an Aus stopover on their reunion tour!

Hear more here:

