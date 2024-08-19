Australian fans of The Weeknd are thrilled as the superstar has announced new dates for his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, had to cancel his sold-out Australian shows in April, leaving fans disappointed. However, after months of anticipation, he’s confirmed his return to Australia for the first time since 2017.

In a statement, The Weeknd expressed his commitment to performing Down Under:

“I feel a strong pull to perform in Australia before moving on to the next chapter and want to make sure you all know I hadn’t forgotten about you. When I return now, it will be the right time, and I promise it will be such a special experience. I can’t wait to see you all!” pic.twitter.com/1lrultszyS — The Weeknd News (@NewsWeeknd) August 18, 2024

The Australian leg of the tour is highly anticipated, with tickets having sold out quickly when first announced in August 2023. The new dates include four stadium shows:

Saturday, October 5 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, October 6 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Tuesday, October 22 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

Wednesday, October 23 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

Tickets will go on sale in three waves starting August 21. More details are available on The Weeknd’s official website.

Godspeed, and good luck securing your tickets!