Despite rumoured tension between pop icons Taylor Swift and Charli XCX, Swift had some glowing words about Charli in a recent interview with Vulture.

“I’ve been blown away by Charli’s melodic sensibilities since I first heard ‘Stay Away’ in 2011.”

“Her writing is surreal and inventive, always. She just takes a song to places you wouldn’t expect it to go, and she’s been doing it consistently for over a decade. I love to see hard work like that payoff.”

The surprising quotes come after speculation that Charli’s song Sympathy is a knife was about Taylor Swift. In particular, the lyrics: “Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show. Fingers crossed behind my back, I hope they break up quick ‘cos I couldn’t even be her if I tried. I’m opposite, I’m on the other side.”

Fans theorised that these were directed at Taylor due to her connection with The 1975 singer Matty Healy, since Charli is engaged to the drummer of the band, George Daniel.

Charli has previously taken to her socials to refute claims that songs from her album BRAT are not about anyone, however we have already seen this to be proven wrong with the case of Girl, so confusing, which turned out to be directed at Kiwi singer, Lorde.

In even more surprising news, Charli has been teasing a remix of the aforementioned song.

Will we be seeing the first collaboration from the pair since Charli opened for Taylor’s Reputation Stadium Tour back in 2018!?