Troye Sivan is set to make America Sweat alongside one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now—Charli XCX.

As we countdown the days until his Australian tour dates in November, Troye is getting ready to take on North America with Charli XCX as they co-headline their ‘Sweat’ tour.

With 22 shows kicking off in Detroit on September 14th, the pair are set to perform tracks from their recent albums, including Charli XCX’s Brat and Troye Sivan’s Something to Give Each Other.

Charli and Troye first collaborated back in 2018 with the release of their track ‘1999’, which lead them to release ‘2099’ a year later in 2019.

The besties have been giving each other well-deserved shoutouts in interviews, with Troye revealing which one of Charli’s new tracks he is playing on repeat right now.

