Ed Sheeran has given a sweet shout out to Missy Higgins after the release of her new album, revealing that he is a ‘huge fan’.

After six years, Missy has finally released her fifth studio album ‘The Second Act’, which she will be touring across Australia this November.

The new album is being described as a sequel to her iconic ARIA award winning debut album ‘The Sound of White’, which was released almost 20 years ago.

In a video shared to Missy’s Instagram, Grammy-Award winning artist Ed Sheeran praised Missy as he plugged her new album, revealing he’s been a fan of hers since he was 13.

Ed said that he became a fan after he discovering her album ‘The Sound of White’, which became a ‘seminal’ album of his childhood and teenage years.

