New music from Lady Gaga is set to drop soon, as the Grammy and Oscar-winning artist hints at the release of the first single from her upcoming seventh album.

Currently promoting her role as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux at the Venice Film Festival, Gaga took to Instagram on September 3 to share her busy schedule, which includes the world premiere of the Joker sequel and its October 4 release date. Notably, she also teased that the first single from her new album, dubbed “LG7,” will be released in October.

Fans got a glimpse of what’s to come when Gaga shared a snippet of a new song during her Gaga Chromatica Ball special on HBO in May. Additionally, she previewed multiple audio tracks for fans during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In August, Gaga collaborated with Bruno Mars on the romantic ballad “Die with a Smile,” which has since climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Gaga described the experience as extraordinary, praising Mars’ talent and musicianship. Mars also expressed his admiration, calling Gaga an icon and highlighting the magic she brought to the song.

As fans eagerly await LG7, Gaga’s latest single with Mars offers a taste of what’s to come from the pop sensation!