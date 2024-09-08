Kendrick Lamar is set to make his return to the Super Bowl stage!

The 37-year-old rapper announced that he will headline the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, taking place next February, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The announcement was made by Lamar, the NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Lamar appears on a football field, standing in front of an American flag, launching footballs from a passing machine. “My name’s Kendrick Lamar, and I’ll be performing at Super Bowl LIX,” he says. “Will you be pulling up? I hope so. You know it’s only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos.”

Lamar previously performed at Super Bowl LVI in 2022, sharing the stage with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem. This time, he’s taking the spotlight solo.

In a statement, Lamar said, “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.” Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation helps select halftime performers, praised Lamar as “a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision.”

Though Lamar hasn’t released an album since 2022, he topped the Billboard Hot 100 this year with hits like “Like That” and “Not Like Us.” His Super Bowl performance promises to be another defining moment in his legendary career.

Super Bowl LIX will air on February 9, 2025.

