Ed Sheeran surprised fans by playing an impromptu concert on the streets of New Orleans, where he performed his newest single, ‘Azizam’.

The ‘Shape Of You’ singer reportedly arrived at about 11am, before announcing that he would sing the new track live for the first time, then play some other songs as they walked down.

He was joined by the band ‘The Soul Rebels’ as the crowd gathered and joined the parade in the French Quarter.

Sheeran mentioned the song was coming “in a couple of weeks.”

