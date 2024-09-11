After releasing her first country album ‘Cowboy Carter’, in a surprising turn of events, Beyoncé did not receive any nominations for the 2024 CMA Awards (Country Music Association Awards).

The CMA Awards’s decision has left many fans and industry insiders questioning the exclusion of the global superstar, who has previously shown support for country music through various collaborations and performances.

Beyoncé’s latest album (Cowboy Carter), which blends various musical genres, including country influences, had been anticipated to earn her a nod. However, the list of nominees released by the CMA has left her name off the ballot. Morgan Wallen is in the lead with 7 noms including Entertainer of the Year and Song of the Year. Following behind is Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson with 5 noms each.

The Beyhive have hit to social media to express their outrage for the complete shut out:

Despite the snub, Beyonce has already proven that she can dominate the country space with Cowboy Carter sitting on top of the Billboard Country Chart for 4 weeks. Bey was also the first black woman to achieve this AND have a country song hit #1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Chart. ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ alone spent 10 weeks on the top.

