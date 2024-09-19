After the first (and potentially last) US presidential debate, Taylor Swift announced her support for Kamala Harris. In a post to Instagram, swift wrote: “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Former president Donald Trump had something to say about it, telling Fox News he was “not a Taylor Swift fan”, and it was “just a question of time” before she endorsed Harris. Trump also said, “She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

However, Taylor Swift’s ticket sales haven’t skipped a beat since she endorsed Kamala Harris for president. Despite rumours circulating online, her Eras Tour is still selling out like crazy, and there’s no truth to the claims that she’s lost any brand deals over her political stance.

A few days after Swift endorsed Harris, Trump tweeted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Swift’s been vocal about politics before, and it’s clear that sharing her views hasn’t hurt her at all. With sold-out shows and a thriving career, she’s proving that staying true to herself isn’t slowing her down. Fans are still showing up in droves, and Swift’s influence continues to shine on and off the stage.