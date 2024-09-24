The Wiggles have joined forces with the Harlem Globetrotters for a new remix of a fan favourite that has certainly raised a few eyebrows.

The collaboration features members of the American Exhibition Basketball team showcasing their skills as they join The Wiggles for a remix of their song ‘Bouncing Balls’.

Let’s just say this wasn’t on our 2024 bingo card…

Fans reacted to the collaboration in the comments, with one user writing “This is absolutely making my day”, while another wrote “What a fabulous collab 🏀🏀🏀”.

The remix, which is now available on all streaming platforms, arrives as they announce their 2025 ‘Bouncing Balls’ tour across the US, Canada and the UK.

