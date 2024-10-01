It’s that time of year again where we get ready to see our favourite Aussie artists crowned at the ARIA Music Awards!

The nominations have officially been announced, with Royel Otis dominating this years awards with a huge eight nominations, while Dom Dolla earnt six nominations and Angie McMahon and Kylie Minogue scored five nominations each.

Royel Otis, the Aussie guitar pop duo from Sydney, shared the news to their Instagram, writing “We thought that last year was our only shot at the ARIA’s with the nomination for Breakthrough Artist, so to receive eight this year is incredible, we are psyched!”

Let’s take a look at some of the nominations for this years biggest awards!

Album of the Year

Sunday Sadness – Amy Shark

Light, Dark, Light Again – Angie McMahon

Tension – Kylie Minogue

Pratts & Pain – Royel Otis

Something To Give Each Other – Troye Sivan

Song of the Year

Stumblin’ In – CYRIL

Saving Up – Dom Dolla

Atmosphere – FISHER ft. Kita Alexander

The Worst Person Alive – G Flip

Give You Love – Jessica Mauboy ft. Jason Derulo

Tension – Kylie Minogue

Fall Back – Lithe

Murder on the Dancefloor – Royel Otis – triple J Like A Version

Nights Like This – The Kid LAROI

Got Me Started – Troye Sivan

Best Solo Artist

Sunday Sadness – Amy Shark

Light, Dark, Light Again – Angie McMahon

Saving Up – Dom Dolla

Til My Song Is Done – Emma Donovan

Tension – Kylie Minogue

THE FIRST TIME (DELUXE VERSION) – The Kid LAROI

Sweet Justice – Tkay Maidza

Beautifully Ordinary – Tones and I

Between The Fires – Troy Cassar-Daley

Something To Give Each Other – Troye Sivan

Best Pop Release

Sunday Sadness – Amy Shark

Yours Forever – Jessica Mauboy

Tension – Kylie Minogue

Girls – The Kid LAROI

Something To Give Each Other – Troye Sivan

The 2024 ARIA Music Awards will take place on the 20th November and we can’t wait to see the winners!

Have your say on who takes home this years ARIA’s awards by placing your vote here which lets you vote everyday until the 13th November.

Catch the full update on the brand new ARIA Amplified episode below or check out the full list of nominations here!

