It’s that time of year again where we get ready to see our favourite Aussie artists crowned at the ARIA Music Awards!
The nominations have officially been announced, with Royel Otis dominating this years awards with a huge eight nominations, while Dom Dolla earnt six nominations and Angie McMahon and Kylie Minogue scored five nominations each.
Royel Otis, the Aussie guitar pop duo from Sydney, shared the news to their Instagram, writing “We thought that last year was our only shot at the ARIA’s with the nomination for Breakthrough Artist, so to receive eight this year is incredible, we are psyched!”
Let’s take a look at some of the nominations for this years biggest awards!
Album of the Year
- Sunday Sadness – Amy Shark
- Light, Dark, Light Again – Angie McMahon
- Tension – Kylie Minogue
- Pratts & Pain – Royel Otis
- Something To Give Each Other – Troye Sivan
Song of the Year
- Stumblin’ In – CYRIL
- Saving Up – Dom Dolla
- Atmosphere – FISHER ft. Kita Alexander
- The Worst Person Alive – G Flip
- Give You Love – Jessica Mauboy ft. Jason Derulo
- Tension – Kylie Minogue
- Fall Back – Lithe
- Murder on the Dancefloor – Royel Otis – triple J Like A Version
- Nights Like This – The Kid LAROI
- Got Me Started – Troye Sivan
Best Solo Artist
- Sunday Sadness – Amy Shark
- Light, Dark, Light Again – Angie McMahon
- Saving Up – Dom Dolla
- Til My Song Is Done – Emma Donovan
- Tension – Kylie Minogue
- THE FIRST TIME (DELUXE VERSION) – The Kid LAROI
- Sweet Justice – Tkay Maidza
- Beautifully Ordinary – Tones and I
- Between The Fires – Troy Cassar-Daley
- Something To Give Each Other – Troye Sivan
Best Pop Release
- Sunday Sadness – Amy Shark
- Yours Forever – Jessica Mauboy
- Tension – Kylie Minogue
- Girls – The Kid LAROI
- Something To Give Each Other – Troye Sivan
The 2024 ARIA Music Awards will take place on the 20th November and we can’t wait to see the winners!
Have your say on who takes home this years ARIA’s awards by placing your vote here which lets you vote everyday until the 13th November.
Catch the full update on the brand new ARIA Amplified episode below or check out the full list of nominations here!