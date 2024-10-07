2. The Baby Names (2004 & 2006)

Who can forget when they named their daughter

Apple

? Back in 2004, it was the ultimate celebrity baby name that had everyone talking. Gwyneth said it was because apples are sweet and wholesome (aww!), but it definitely raised a few eyebrows. Of course, it’s now iconic—and it kick-started a wave of wild baby names in Hollywood!

Chris Martin wrote a love song called

Moses

for Gwyneth, and they liked it so much that when their son was born in 200t6, they named him after the tune! Sweet, right? But also kinda unusual—how often do you meet a kid named after one of dad’s hits? It just goes to show, when you’re a rockstar and an A-lister, you make your own rules, even with baby names!