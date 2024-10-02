This may or may not be a drill!!!

Posters with Charli XCX’s iconic Brat green branding have started popping up across Australia and New Zealand with the wording ‘Laneway’.

In a genius marketing move, St Jerome’s Laneway Festival appears to have teamed up with Charli XCX to tease the upcoming lineup release.

This wasn’t the first tease for the highly anticipated tour announcement. Rumours were buzzing after Laneway became active on their socials again to promote the festival. Fans noticed the apple immediately on the image and started making predictions… looks like they might be correct!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laneway Festival (@lanewayfest)

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Charli’s most recent Tiktok, she uses a very iconic sound from Kath and Kim and the fans are definitely picking up what she’s putting down… PLEASE COME DOWN UNDER!

You can get amped for the lineup release next Wednesday by listening to Charli XCX below: