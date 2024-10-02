Taylor Swift continues to make a positive impact through her charitable efforts.

The 34-year-old singer, currently on a break from her Eras Tour until mid-October, made several donations to food banks during her U.K. shows earlier this year. One notable recipient was Cardiff Foodbank, located in the city where Swift performed at the Principality Stadium on June 18.

Rachel Biggs, CEO of Cardiff Foodbank, expressed gratitude for Swift’s generosity, revealing that the donation allowed them to purchase “one and a half articulated lorries full of food,” which provided emergency food parcels for 925 people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardiff Foodbank (@cardifffoodbank)

In a Facebook post on Sept. 30, the charity wrote, “We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift not only for her generous donation but for shining a light on the global issue of poverty.” They also encouraged further donations as the holiday season approaches, saying, “As we head into the busiest time of the year, if you’re able to do so please donate food or money to help us make sure that no one in Cardiff goes hungry.”

Cardiff Foodbank previously thanked Swift in a June 24 Instagram post, referencing her hit “Wildest Dreams” and sharing friendship bracelets that read “Thank you Taylor, Love Cardiff Foodbank.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Swift’s donations also supported food banks in Edinburgh and Liverpool during her U.K. tour stops. According to Biggs, the Cardiff donation provided enough food to feed 1,200 people for three days, or 10,800 meals.