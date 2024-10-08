Iconic Australian singer John Farnham’s voice has been publicly heard for the first time since his cancer surgery in 2022. Farnham underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his mouth in August of that year and has largely stayed out of the spotlight, aside from photos shared by loved ones.

Recently, he broke his silence in a preview from the audiobook of his upcoming memoir, The Voice Inside. In the clip, Farnham shares, “I don’t enjoy talking about myself, I really don’t. Don’t get me wrong, I’m an egomaniac. But dredging up the past and picking through what has and hasn’t been is just not something I’ve ever really enjoyed.” He continues, “I’ll try to share as much as I can but that’s not easy because I’ve never really been that open. I guess there are reasons for that. Reasons for my reluctance.”

The memoir, co-written with director Poppy Stockell, who previously directed the documentary Finding the Voice, will also feature chapters written and narrated by Farnham’s wife, Jill Farnham. Reflecting on the experience, Farnham described narrating the audiobook as a “roller-coaster ride” filled with “more than a few laughs, and some tears.”

Vanessa Radnidge, head of literary at Hachette Australia, shared that fans were eager to know if Farnham would narrate his own audiobook, a feat that once seemed uncertain due to his health challenges. “John is a born entertainer, and he never wants to disappoint his fans,” Radnidge said.

The memoir will be available in hardback, e-book, and audiobook formats on October 30.