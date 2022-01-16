As if 2022 couldn’t get any worse, the storms in Victoria the past week hit one of the biggest potato growing regions in the state!

Victorian Farmers Federation horticulture vice president Katherine Myer told news.com.au that “If anything happens like this in another potato growing region as well, it has the potential to be very serious.”

The region, just north of Ballarat, produces about half of the state’s potatoes and most of them are processed for fast food including for fish and chips shops, McDonald’s and KFC, or for frozen products on the supermarket shelf.

Image credit: Boss Hunting

chips shortage Storm