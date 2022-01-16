As if 2022 couldn’t get any worse, the storms in Victoria the past week hit one of the biggest potato growing regions in the state!

Victorian Farmers Federation horticulture vice president Katherine Myer told news.com.au that “If anything happens like this in another potato growing region as well, it has the potential to be very serious.”

The region, just north of Ballarat, produces about half of the state’s potatoes and most of them are processed for fast food including for fish and chips shops, McDonald’s and KFC, or for frozen products on the supermarket shelf.

Spare a thought for our potato farmers, who are still assessing the damage after storms severely damaged many crops in #Victoria last week. We’re pushing for government assistance to help those impacted👇#vicfarmers https://t.co/LaaZ1hTIzh — Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) (@VicFarmers) January 11, 2022

