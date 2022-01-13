Korean Fried Chicken is taking Australia by storm… and the newest restaurant opening Melbourne happens to be global food icon Bonchon!

To celebrate the opening of their first Australian restaurant in Craigieburn Central, Bonchon are giving out 3 FREE WINGS to all diners between 2pm and 5pm this Saturday 15 January 2022!

You can test out their delicious signature fried chicken and savoury sauces! Each piece of chicken is double-fried using the same original recipe created in Busan, South Korea back in 2002 before being hand brushed in one of Bonchon’s signature sauces: Spicy or Soy Garlic, which are still made today in South Korea!

Their extensive menu also includes:

Steamed bao buns

Dumplings and potstickers

Loaded kimchi and chicken fries

Beef Bulgogi

Japchae

K-Bowls

Soju cocktails – the Bonchon Strawberry Cosmo is a must-try!

Bonchon has over 370 locations worldwide and are planning on expanding to more locations in Melbourne and Sydney!

I’m so keen to try the chicken that Business Insider called “the gold standard for fried chicken”! Are you excited to try it?

Advertisement

Advertisement