YES, you read that correctly!

Some madman at Taste.com.au has created the ultimate dessert by whipping up a ‘Caramilk Custard Slice’, and they’ve deemed us all worthy of sharing the recipe with!

So what will you need?

1 1/2 x 320g pkts malt o milk biscuits
2/3 cup custard powder
1 tbsp caster sugar
3 cups milk
180g Caramilk chocolate, chopped
150ml thickened cream, whipped
Icing sugar, to serve

Step 1

Grease a 3cm-deep, 20x30cm slice pan. Line with baking paper, allowing the paper to overhang the sides. Arrange 1/2 the biscuits over the base of the prepared pan, trimming to fit, if necessary.

Step 2

Place custard powder and sugar in a medium saucepan. Add 1/2 cup of milk and mix to form a smooth paste. Stir in remaining milk. Place over a medium-high heat and bring to the boil. Cook for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir through Caramilk until smooth. Cool completely, stirring occasionally. Fold through whipped cream.

Step 3

Spread custard evenly over the biscuit base and smooth the surface. Top with a layer of biscuits, trimming to fit, if necessary. Cover and place in the fridge for 4 hours to set.

Step 4 

Dust slice with icing sugar. Use a sharp knife to cut into even pieces. Serve.

Now you have an incredible Caramilk Custard Slice that will impress all your friends!

