Rep your fave burgers in style this summer!

McDonalds has teamed up with Australia’s most iconic swimwear brand, Budgy Smuggler, to bring the golden arches to life for summer, with three exclusive prints inspired by Macca’s world-famous burgers and fries!

As well as the traditional Australian-made male ‘Smugglers’, the range will feature female one-piece and two-piece ‘Smugglettes’, as well as bucket hat designs.

Nothing i-screams cool like eating a McFlurry while wearing your new Macca’s beach fit!

The range is available from $55 exclusively at Budgy Smuggler stores and online from Saturday 8th January until stocks last!

Image credit: McDonalds