Deliveroo is helping you kick your New Years Resolutions off with a bang!

If you’ve been thinking about going vegan, vegetarian, or even flexitarian, Deliveroo is here to help. They’re teaming up with over 1,500 restaurants nationwide to offer customers free delivery for the ENTIRE MONTH of January at participating restaurants with plant-based menu items!

You can grab a Vegan Garden Goodness or Impossible Burger from Grill’d, a Spicy Vegan Chicken Burrito from Mad Mex, or a Classic Vegan Burger from Betty’s Burgers and Concrete Co. Yum!!

Deliveroo states that “with Australia being one of the largest vegan communities in the world, Deliveroo’s celebration of Veganuary aims to support not only those customers who already choose plant-based diets, but also those who are keen to explore new cuisines in the new year, showcasing the diversity of menu items and options available on the platform.”

The offer runs until Monday 31 January so get in quick!

