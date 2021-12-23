Popular Artisan Chocolatier Koko Black has teamed up with popular ice cream brand Connoisseur to create two fabulous flavours!

Featured in their new line up:

Classic Vanilla with Koko Black Premium Crafted Chocolate (54% dark chocolate);

And Honeycomb with Koko Black Premium Crafted Chocolate (with Tasmanian Leatherwood honeycomb pieces and swirled with honey syrup coated in Koko Black’s 54% dark chocolate.

You can pick them up in packs of 4 from various Woolworths, IGA/Foodland & Independent grocers starting at $8.60