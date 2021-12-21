There are many recipes we hold dear to our hearts, like Nan’s chocolate cake recipe, or Uncle Tom’s secret spice mix…

But would you catch yourself mixing grapes (which are lovely by themselves) with cheese (also lovely by themselves but better with a cracker and meaty friends) AND Pasta!?

Maybe there’s potential, and you can try the Grape, Pasta & Cheese recipe here:

Ingredients (Rough Guide):

1x Bag Grapes

2x Wheels of Bri Cheese

1 tsp Black Pepper

1 tsp Salt

1 tbsp Olive Oil

Handful of Walnuts

2 tbsp Honey

2 tsp Thyme

3 Cups of Pasta

Handful of Parmesan

What do you think? Would you try it?

