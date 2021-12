Have you ever felt like a peri peri chicken sandwich but didn’t have the time to cook (or buy) your own chicken?

Coles has come out with just the product for you! Their new chicken sandwich fillers are made using RSPCA Approved Australian Boneless Chicken which are blended with herbs and spices to make a quick and delicious chicken sandwich. They’re only $4 each and you can find them in the dairy aisle!

Image credit: Coles