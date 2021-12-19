It’s that time of the year, when we realise we haven’t bought a present for the family friend who’s just turned up with a hamper… oops!

Luckily, Kmart has a cute range of versatile Christmas gifts you can pick up that you could gift to anyone!

We love this adorable little baking set that comes with a tiny skillet and mix for brownies, cookies or pancakes!

Give someone the gift of a HOT Christmas with this selection of hot sauces!

If you’re not sure how spicy they like their food, you can opt for this BBQ sampler:

Advertisement

Advertisement

This microwavable cake mix makes an easy midnight snack waiting for Santa!

And kids would love this hot chocolate set in a cute Santa or reindeer theme!

Actually, we might just keep them all for ourselves…

Advertisement

Advertisement