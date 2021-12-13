Arnott’s has plans for SIX new Tim Tam flavours to hit our shelves next year and we’re in for a treat if the first flavour is anything to go by.

The range will be ‘ULTRA indulgent’ and they’re kicking it off with a ‘Decadent Triple Choc’!

I’ve lived my life by a code thus far.

A code that states the Double Choc is the ultimate Tim Tam flavour, nothing is better.

But this just might give it a run for its money.

Decadent Triple Choc has the classic ( and glorious) milk chocolate coating, with EXTRA chocolate covering the two biscuits sandwiching the yummy chocolate cream with a BONUS gooey centre.

SOS.

SEND HELP.

Rebecca Chan, Tim Tam Brand Manager said, “It’s been a difficult year, so we wanted to give Tim Tam lovers something to look forward to in 2022, by giving them a sneak peek at one of our new flavours from the most indulgent Tim Tam range ever. The new range is definitely one to be excited about – we’ve found new ways to add even more indulgence to Australia’s favourite chocolate biscuit, with the Decadent Triple Choc flavour being one of our favourites.”

We’re not going to find out the other five flavours till next year so stay tuned.