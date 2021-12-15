What could possibly be better than an espresso martini? This Espresso Martini Trifle, made with new limited edition Pura Thick Cream in Espresso Martini Flavour would certainly come close! It would be a hit at all your holiday parties.

Check out the recipe below!

ESPRESSO MARTINI TRIFLE WITH CHOC MOUSSE

Serves 8-10

You will need to begin this recipe the day before Prep time: 20 mins

150g 70% dark chocolate, finely chopped

1½ tbsp unsalted butter

3 x 700g eggs, separated

2 x 300ml Pura Thick Cream Espresso Martini Flavour

9 mini chocolate roll cakes, halved lengthways

4 shots (120ml) espresso, cooled

Sea salt

Shaved dark chocolate and chopped coffee beans, to decorate

To make the mousse, in a small dish combine chopped dark chocolate with butter and, in 20 second bursts, microwave for about 1 min, until chocolate melts. Stir until smooth, allow to cool slightly then beat in the egg yolks. Whisk the egg whites to soft peaks. Whisk the Pura Thick Cream Espresso Martini to soft peaks. Fold half of the whipped egg whites through the chocolate mixture. Fold through half of the whipped cream then gently fold through remaining egg whites. Season with a pinch of salt. To assemble, spoon half of the whipped cream into the base of a trifle disk. Spoon the mousse over the top and arrange half the sliced chocolate rolls on top. Spoon over half the espresso. Top with remaining whipped cream, cake slices and espresso then sprinkle shaved dark chocolate and chopped coffee beans on top to decorate.