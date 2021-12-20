Have you tried the viral TikTok donuts and air fryer hack yet?

It’s super easy, you buy a pack of cinnamon donuts from Coles or Woolies and chuck them in the air fryer for about 4 minutes on 200 degrees, flipping them in the middle.





They come out warm and crunchy, and you can dip them into your favourite chocolate sauce, just like churros! Though the creator of the video says they taste like churros, it’s not really that similar… but for $3, it’s an easy dessert and tastes delicious!

Have you tried it? Do you think they taste like churros?

Image credit: Daily Mail UK