There’s an item that’s been on the Maccas brekky menu for a LONG TIME and hasn’t seen much up-take, until now!

A McDonald’s manager has revealed the franchise makes its own delicious oatmeal, with many fans admitting they were clueless the breakfast staple was even available in stores.

Customers can purchase the oatmeal from participating McCafe stores in Australia, served alongside apples, cranberries and raisins.

The meal is made from a simple sachet which is poured into a special McCafe cup and then filled with water using one of the coffee machines.

And people are saying it’s absolutely delicious! – They’ve put their Maccas magic into it obviously…

While it’s not available in every store the McDonald’s Australia website does confirm it’s available for purchase.