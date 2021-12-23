Great news Aldi Lovers!

From January 1st you can get your hands on a stylish $40 Ice Cream Maker!

It’s stainless steel and comes with all the basics to get your summer sorted!

The ice cream machines allow customers to make up their own customisable creations, flavours and toppings.

In addition to the $40 maker, Aldi have a $129 maker which features a built-in high power compressor.

This Stirling Ice Cream Makers comes as a fully automatic ice cream machine and does not require the person making the dessert to pre-cool the recipe.

The machine also features a built in mixing system that allows the maker to combine the cream and add-in ingredients together entirely on its own.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s literally restaurant style equipment that you can have for a bargain!