Our good friends at Woolies has partnered with chocolate royalty (Cadbury, of course) to create a range of hot cross buns filled with none other than CARAMILK CHIPS!

Inspired by the popular Cadbury Caramilk treat that has swept Australia, the new limited edition Hot Cross Buns made with Caramilk chips are exclusively available from Woolworths Supermarkets and Metro stores in a four pack for $4.50.

The new treats accompany the launch of the traditional Woolworths hot cross bun range – featuring fruitless, fruit and Cadbury milk chocolate fillings.

These Caramilk Hot Cross Buns are expected to hop off shelves in no time, so get in quick so you can extend your end of year festivities with the new decadent flavour.

